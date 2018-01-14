Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fell to their fourth home league defeat of the season with a 4-1 trounching by West Ham United at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon.

A second-half double from Manuel Lanzini as well as goals from Mark Noble and Marko Arnautovic sealed the win for the Hammers in a game where Town were ultimately masters of their own downfall.

However, the majority of the media decided to reflect on the brilliance of the visitors as opposed to the Terriers' ineptidue in a game which also marked David Moyes' 200 Premier League win.

Have a look below at the best lines from across the media on the John Smith's Stadium encounter...

The Telegraph

The Terriers have conceded more goals than they have scored at home this season but it has been their bold approach particularly on home soil that has delivered sufficient points to keep them clear of harm’s way thus far.

Here though daring turned to folly, as they became architects of their own downfall.

The Guardian

Town are considered to have been enjoying a good season up till now, punching above their weight since that joyful win at Crystal Palace on day one, while West Ham have been toiling grimly near the bottom.

The Irons have improved under Moyes, however, and now they have moved towards mid-table that should be more widely recognised, as should the overall contribution of Marko Arnautovic.

The Austrian was close to unplayable here – at least Huddersfield found him so – his combination of strength, awareness and control proving too much for the home defenders to deal with and contributing to all four goals.

Huddersfield have been well beaten before, though only by teams from the top half of the table. This was a game they felt they had a chance of winning, yet it went away from them in the second half in a manner that did not suggest the solidity required for a relegation scrap.

Indeed, new signings Alex Pritchard and Terence Kongolo, coming on as second-half substitutes with their side three goals in arrears, must have wondered what happened to the feisty battlers described in the brochure.

Everyone has a soft spot for the Terriers, still homely enough to bring squad players on to the pitch for the half-time lottery and gently take the mickey out of their dress sense, though this was a sobering afternoon for a side without a win in their last five games.

The Times

These are dangerous days for Huddersfield Town.

The glow of promotion has worn off, but the threat of demotion is far from banished and the slog of January and February will surely decide their status next season.

Yesterday, in a result and performance which must surely set alarm bells clanging in West Yorkshire, they were thoroughly outclassed by a West Ham side whose relegation fears already seem sepia-tinted.