Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have the 10th-highest net spend in Europe this summer, according to CIES Football Observatory.

Only nine other European teams have had a higher outlay than the Terriers, including fellow promoted side Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Football Observatory is a research group within this International Centre for Sports Studies, which specialises in the statistical analysis of football, and they rank Town as the 10th biggest net spenders in Europe.

Paris Saint-Germain top the list with a negative balance of €343 - thanks to the arrival of Neymar for a world-record €222m fee - with AC Milan (-€189m) and Manchester United (-€186m) coming in second and third.

Manchester City (-€173m), Chelsea (€106m) and Bayern Munich (-€68m) also feature high up in the list ahead of Marseille (-€54m).

The last three spots are filled by English teams, with Brighton (-€54m) in eighth, Liverpool (-€51m) in ninth and Town (-€48m) capping the list.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Full breakdown:

€343m PSG (€418m spent & €75m incoming)

€189m AC Milan (€250 and €61m)

€186m Man Utd (€197m and €11m)

€173m Man City (€282m and €109m)

€106m Chelsea (€236 and €130m)

€68m Bayern Munich (€102m and €34m)

€62m Marseille (€66m and €4m)

€54m Brighton (€54m and €0)

€51m Liverpool (€105m and €54m)

€48m Huddersfield Town (€55m and €7m)