The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steve Mounie fired a first-half brace as Huddersfield bounced back to Premier League winning ways by beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at the John Smith's Stadium.

Club record signing Mounie, back in the starting line-up after recently returning to full fitness, grabbed his first goal since the opening day of the season in the 12 minute of the encounter.

The Benin forward then headed his second just before half-time to help the Terriers halt a four-game losing run.

Victory lifts David Wagner's side above Brighton in the table and extends the south-coast club's winless league run to five matches.

Have a look below at the quick-fire highlights from the John Smith's Stadium.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

First Half

5 Minutes: Jonas Lossl saves well from a Glenn Murray header but the Brighton forward is ruled offside.

7 Minutes: A sloppy piece of defending from Dale Stephens lets in Steve Mounie who’s left-footed volley is well saved by Mat Ryan in the Brighton goal.

12 Minutes: A Chris Lowe corner is flicked on by Christopher Schindler at the near post and Mounie is on hand to bundle the ball home! Great start!

33 Minutes: Chris Lowe whips in a teasing ball which just misses between Mounie and Brighton’s keeper and goes out of play.

35 Minutes: Markus Suttner curls a free-kick into the box but Jonathan Hogg clears with a diving header.

43 Minutes: Another Chris Lowe corner causes problems and, although it is initially punched clear by the Brighton keeper, it’s put back into the danger area by Aaron Mooy. Zanka’s header finds Mounie and the forward does the rest. Great stuff!

Second Half

47 Minutes: A superb block from Lowe thwarts Pascal Gross’ shot.

56 Minutes: Elias Kachunga and Tommy Smith combine well before Smith’s low cross is turned goalwards by Ince only for it to bounce off the chest of Brighton’s keeper. It’s all Town so far this half as they look to get this game wrapped-up.

57 Minutes: They really are trying to push home their advantage at the moment - Collin Quaner drives at the Brighton defence and cuts the ball back to Mounie who blazes over the bar.

59 Minutes: Brighton’s keeper denies Kachunga’s fierce effort from a tight angle at the near post...

62 Minutes: A big call from referee Stuart Attwell as Mounie’s cross strikes Lewis Dunk in the area but nothing is given...to be fair he was sliding and on the descent but I’ve seen them given!

69 Minutes: Town can’t quite see the game to bed just yet - this time captain Smith is inches away with a curling effort which goes just wide of the post!

70 Minutes: Once again Town pile forward with Brighton defender Shane Duffy forced to slice a clearance over his own bar.

77 Minutes: It’s fair to say Mounie could have had a hat-trick today as the Benin forward creates room for himself before drilling just over the bar.

83 Minutes: If Steve Mounie could have had a hat-trick, then so could have Tom Ince who has been played through a number of times today but to no avail. This time Quaner puts him through - he goes past Suttner but Brighton’s keeper saves well.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Line-Ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Schindler, Zanka, Lowe, Smith; Hogg, Mooy; Quaner, Ince (Lolley, 86’), Kachunga (Williams, 89’); Mounie (Depoitre, 85’)

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Whitehead, Cranie, Hadergjonaj

Booked:

Brighton & Hove Albion (4-5-1): Ryan; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Suttner; Schelotto (March, 46’), Stephens, Propper, Brown (Hemed, 73’), Gross (Izquierdo, 63’); Murray

Subs Not Used: Krul, Huenemeier, Kayal, Izquierdo, Baldock

Booked:



Half Time: Huddersfield Town 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Attendance: 24,018