Huddersfield Town once again enjoyed home comforts as a brace from Steve Mounie sealed victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the John Smith's Stadium.

David Wagner's men have now taken 14 points from eight home league games with the latest victory ending a run of four straight defeats.

It moves the side up to 11 in the table but even more crucial, maintaining a five point cushion from the bottom three with the visit of Premier League champions Chelsea up next on Tuesday evening.

Have a look below at some of the best lines from across the media on another impressive John Smith's Stadium display...

The Telegraph

While Brighton’s attack could not click into gear, Steve Mounie gave a timely reminder of why Huddersfield made him their club record signing over the summer.

The £11.5 million buy from Montpellier had not found the net since the opening day of the season – when he also scored two, in a 3-0 win at Crystal Palace – but he was recalled to the starting line-up here and delivered for manager David Wagner.

The Daily Mail

Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie is always double-trouble when he gets going.

Having not scored since netting twice against Crystal Palace on the opening day, he broke his barren streak with another brace, thereby ending his side’s four-game losing snap.

As a result, David Wagner’s men were able to leapfrog Brighton whose manager Chris Hughton didn’t pull any punches after a surprisingly dismal display.

But as bad as Brighton were, you had to admire Huddersfield’s tenacity and their positive attitude at trying to add to a 2-0 half-time lead rather than sit on it.

Both newly-promoted sides can be pleased at their overall showing this season given they were hot favourites before a ball had been kicked to be relegated.

The Mirror

Steve Mounie picked the perfect moment to rediscover his goalscoring touch to end Huddersfield’s four-match losing streak.

Mounie marked his return to Town’s starting line-up by scoring twice against Brighton - his first goals since his double at Crystal Palace on the opening day of the campaign four months ago.

Huddersfield’s impressive win, which was watched by Gareth Southgate, lifted them away from the drop zone and it was only their third Premier League victory in 14 games.

The Times

Steve Mounie’s first goals since the opening day of the season sealed this Huddersfield victory but it was earned more through the graft of David Wagner’s side than the Benin striker’s penalty box guile.

“We are workers, not dreamers,” declared a full-page advert in the Huddersfield programme, ahead of a match which they needed to win to end a run of four consecutive defeats.

That mantra was very much embodied in this performance as they outworked rather than outclassed Brighton on a bitter Yorkshire day when sleeves needed to be rolled up and teeth gritted.

The Sun

Steve Mounie scored his first goals since the opening day to pull Huddersfield clear of the relegation zone.

The record buy was brought in from the cold by David Wagner after a spell on the bench – and it proved to be an inspired decision.

His first half double ended a run of four straight defeats for the Terriers and saw them leap-frog their opponents in the Premier League table.

It was just what he needed after losing his place in recent weeks to Laurent Depoitre in recent weeks.

Goals have been hard to come by for the Terriers this season – this was only their 10th so far.