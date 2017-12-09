The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town claimed a vital three points today by beating fellow newly-promoted outfit Brighton and Hove Albion at the John Smith's Stadium.

Steve Mounie bagged both of Town's goals on the day, with the Terriers dominating from start to finish on a bitterly cold West Yorkshire afternoon.

David Wagner's men could have won by five, but will happily settle for a 2-0 victory which sees them leapfrog Brighton in the Premier League table.

Here are your quick-fire talking points from the clash.

Key moment

Brighton never looked like getting back into the match after Mounie opened the scoring.

Moan of the match

Where has this creativity been in the last few matches?

Talking point

When will Tom Ince get his goal? Looked threatening all day today but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Man of the match

Plenty of candidates to choose from, but Mounie gets the nod for ending Town’s 237-minute wait for a goal.

Tweet of the match

Referee Watch

Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire): Got a few minor decisions wrong, but kept his cards away and didn’t make any catastrophic errors.

Atmosphere

Electric as always. The Brighton fans also played their part, despite their team being outperformed.

Verdict

An excellent performance and result from the Terriers, who were superior all afternoon.