Wow! This was a derby which delivered in terms of excitement, drama and most importantly for Huddersfield Town and their joyous supporters in a season’s- best home crowd of 22,400, points.

The 2-1 victory lifted Town above Leeds United into fourth place in the Championship .

And with Brighton and Hove Albion drawing 3-3 at Brentford, they are only six points behind the automatic promotion places.

David Wagner was at the very heart of action as he savoured a hat trick of wins over the old foes from Elland Road as Town boss.

The German who has created such a feel-good factor around the club responded to Michael Hefele ’s last-gasp clincher by racing down the touchline to celebrate with his players.

As he returned to his technical area, Wagner clashed with opposite number Garry Monk, sparking a skirmish which involved players and staff from both sides.

Referee Simon Hooper cautioned Town’s Elias Kachunga and Leeds pair Liam Bridcutt and Pontus Jansson while Wagner and Monk were sent to the stand, with the Wiltshire whistler’s report set to determine whether the Football Association add further punishment.

The Town chief escaped any extras after being banished from the touchline for the same reason when Town beat Derby County through Kachunga’s last-gasp winner in October.

But will the FA take a dimmer view this time?

Victory over Leeds was the 17th league success of what is becoming a special season and came hot on the heels of Thursday’s 3-1 defeat of then-leaders Brighton.

Town have now won eight of their last 10 in the league (10 in 12 if the FA Cup is added) and Wagner’s side have chalked up 11 home triumphs out of 15.

They were made to work for their latest victory, but it was fully deserved and even more impressive because it came less than 72 hours after Brighton were seen off in such convincing style.

Throw in the 4-0 win at Rochdale which led to an FA Cup fifth-round visit from Manchester City on Saturday week and it’s been quite an eight days.

Of course the dream is to mix it with Man City in the Premier League , and Wagner’s side have shown time and again they have the attributes to mount a promotion challenge.

Especially encouraging is their resilience – that’s twice in as many games Town have responded positively after the concession of an equaliser – and the fitness levels which means they invariably finish matches strongly.

Town started a touch sluggishly, and Wagner was forced to make a 25th-minute change when Kasey Palmer was forced off with a recurrence of his hamstring problem and replaced by fellow Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown .

But Brown made quite an impact, putting Town in front within two minutes of his introduction by forcing home Tommy Smith ’s ball into the box.

Chris Wood levelled with his 21st goal of the season after 35 minutes, scoring from close range after centre-back Kyle Bartley flicked on a Pablo Hernandez cross.

Television replays played down Town’s claims of offside, and while full league debutant Collin Quaner might have restored the home lead but for Rob Green’s save, there was an argument to say the 1-1 half-time score was fair.

The hosts certainly had the better of the second half, however, and with the derby looking set to end even for the first time in 10 meetings, up popped the popular Hefele.

A Town free-kick on the left-hand edge of the area struck the wall, but the ball was kept alive and after Aaron Mooy’s shot took a deflection off Luke Ayling, the centre-back poked home a shot from close range. Leeds claimed Hefele was offside, but to no avail.