Huddersfield Town earned a stunning three points over Manchester United today to return to the top half of the Premier League table.
Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre netted for the Terriers, before Marcus Rashford halved the deficit with 15 minutes to go.
David Wagner's men held on and out-battled the Red Devils, throwing bodies in front of the ball to protect the sensational victory.
Here's how Town earned the sublime three points at the John Smith's Stadium...
Run of the Ball
First Half
6: Lukaku holds off Schindler and shoots... but it’s straight at Lossl.
15: Depoitre just can’t stretch enough to nod the free kick towards goal!
20: Young’s next cross finds Lukaku in the box, but his acrobatic effort is wide of Lossl’s right post.
28: AARON MOOY!!!! 1-0 to Town!
33: Depoitre!!! 2-0!
45+3: Great block by a Town body to deny Matic.
Second half
54: Young fires wide from the edge of the area.
71: Rashford with a great pass into Lukaku, but he can’t get a telling touch on the through ball
76: Great save by Lossl to keep out a headed effort by Herrera..
78: Superb cross by Lukaku and Rashford rises to convert at the back post.
89: Desperately close to a goal as Van La Parra gets to the ball before De Gea, but two United defenders snuff out the danger.
90+4: Unbelievable block by Zanka to keep it 2-1.
Line-Ups
Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Smith, Schindler, Zanka, Lowe; Hogg, Williams; Kachunga (van La Parra,39), Mooy, Ince (Malone, 90+3); Depoitre (Mounie, 70)
Subs Not Used: Coleman, Sabiri, Cranie, Hadergjonaj
Booked: Smith, Schindler, Mooy
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Jones (Lindelof,23) , Young; Matic, Herrera; Lingard, Mata (Mkhitaryan, 45), Martial (Rashford, 45); Lukaku
Subs Not Used: Romero, Blind, Darmian, McTominay
Booked: Martial, Young
Half Time: Huddersfield Town 2 Manchester United 0
Attendance: 24,169 (2,300)
Next Match: Liverpool at Anfield, Premier League, Saturday October 28 (kick-off 3pm)