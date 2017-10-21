The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town recorded a famous win which will go down in club folklore as they defeated Premier League giants Manchester United for the first time since 1952.

Jose Mourinho’s men travelled to West Yorkshire unbeaten in the league but left it battered and bruised - even before Storm Brian set in.

First-half goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre did the damage with Marcus Rashford pulling one back in the second period.

Check out Examiner Football Writer Blake Welton's quick-fire talking points from the game below.

Key Moment

Mathias Zanka’s last ditch tackle in stoppage time to preserve the 2-1 lead helped answer some of his recent critics.

Moan of the Match

A minor quibble - David Wagner’s men sat back too deep for the majority of the second period and could have been punished.

Talking Point

Has the German head coach find Tom Ince’s most effective position as well as a Plan B formation?

Man of the Match

Aaron Mooy: A goal and influential to everything in a more advanced role - simply sensational

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Lee Mason (Greater Manchester) : Let the game flow and expertly legislated for the atrocious weather conditions in the second-half

Atmosphere

Manchester United fans will be used to white-hot atmosphere’s and this part of West Yorkshire was right up there with some of the best.

Verdict

A game which saw Huddersfield Town kick-start their Premier League campaign - not just in turns of the result but in the manner it was achieved.