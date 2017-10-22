Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town stunned Jose Mourinho's Manchester United yesterday with a sensational 2-1 win at the John Smith's Stadium.

Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre put Town two to the good in the first half and, despite a 78th-minute Marcus Rashford strike, the Red Devils could not find an elusive equaliser.

The victory had the Town fans beaming with joy, but also had the press purring with the manner of the Terriers' performance.

Here are some of the best lines from the national media after the historic victory.

Rob Draper - Mail Online

"The occasion was so momentous for Huddersfield, and the club are so hospitable, that they had arranged a brass band to play Manchester United in when they arrived at John Smith’s Stadium. That done and pleasantries completed, they then proceeded to drum them out of town.

"David Wagner’s team are like that: they inflict defeat with bundle of charm and the sweetest of smiles. On a stormy, autumnal afternoon when the weather and location at least seemed to epitomise the roots of English football, Jose Mourinho could only stand and scowl in his elegant rain coat, bedraggled and soaked to the skin by the end and embarrassed by his players.

"Not so David Wagner, of course. This wasn’t really on the agenda a couple of years ago when an eccentric, unknown German turned up in town."

Richard Jolly - Sunday Express

"It was March 1952. It was the last time Huddersfield beat Manchester United. Until today. Until one of the shock results of the season.

"Of any Premier League season, perhaps. Huddersfield finished last year with a negative goal difference in the Championship. They ended yesterday a goal better than United. They outran them. They outworked them.

"Huddersfield don’t have Jose Mourinho’s millions. They compensated with relentless graft. “They played with – everything, aggression, desire, motivation, sacrifice – and we didn’t,” the United boss admitted.

"Jurgen Klopp’s best man, Huddersfield boss David Wagner, got the better of Mourinho. Some of their fans were literally jumping for joy at the end. No wonder. It was a famous new day for a famous old club."

Sam Dean - Daily Telegraph

"Huddersfield Town had waited 65 years to beat Manchester United, but in the end all it took was five minutes of chaos and one startled centre-back. A historic victory, secured thanks to two first-half goals gifted by two United errors, breathes life back into Huddersfield’s season and potentially blows a hole in the Premier League title race.

"After a start to the campaign that had been defined by United’s defensive stability, here was the sort of meltdown that not even the most optimistic Huddersfield fan could have expected. United, having conceded just two goals all season, even came into this hoping to become the first side in Premier League history to keep eight clean sheets in their opening nine games.

"And if you were seeking more proof of just how quickly the tide can turn in the Premier League, look no further than the fact that Huddersfield had only scored one goal in their last six games. The form book was not so much thrown out of the window, then, as it was torn to shreds in the swirling West Yorkshire wind."

Daniel Taylor - Guardian

"They gave everything to see it out. They were quick to the ball, strong in the challenge and utterly determined not to let the game have a dramatic, late twist.

"And, finally, Huddersfield Town, the team whose glories all belonged to another era, could soak up the euphoria of a win against Manchester United, their first since March 1952, and one of those joyous occasions when football reminds you of its ability to conjure up a rare kind of excitement."

Tim Rich - Independent

"As Manchester United disintegrated in front of their very eyes, the crowd began chanting: “Can we play you every week”.

"Huddersfield had not played them since 1972 and they had not beaten Manchester United since 1952. This was a rare, special occasion and it was rewarded with a rare, special performance...

"Huddersfield played the game of their lives. In the last few minutes when the match was played entirely in their half, they stretched every muscle and blocked every ball. The block from Mathias Jorgensen that smothered Chris Smalling’s shot at the finish was critical but Manchester United had deserved nothing but defeat."