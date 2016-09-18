Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Town 2 QPR 1: How David Wagner's men made it six wins from eight

Analysis of the John Smith's Stadium clash

Elias Kachunga celebrates his winning goal against QPR

The finale to Huddersfield Town’s latest win was far nervier than it need have been, because they were the better side for long periods of their eighth game of the Championship campaign.

A sixth victory and fourth in four matches on home turf was richly deserved and the perfect way to bounce back from last Tuesday’s disappointing first league defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion.

A loss was always going to come, and the big question going into this clash was how would David Wagner’s side respond?

The answer was pretty positively.

VIEW GALLERY
Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers, 17.09.2016: Town Head Coach David Wagner and QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink ahead of the game.

There were times when Queens Park Rangers looked in a real quandary over how to deal with the industry, energy and at times swagger of Town’s play.

The only frustrations were that their dominance didn’t bring a greater winning margin and that the visitors were able to pull a goal back after Kasey Palmer, in the 14th minute, and Elias Kachunga, in the 62nd, put the home side two to the good.

Substitute Idrissa Sylla’s 77th-minute response, which completed as trio of headed goals in an entertaining game, came with Town defender Tommy Smith off the pitch after taking a knock in a collision with his own captain Mark Hudson.

The Londoners, themselves desperate to take something back from West Yorkshire after their 6-0 home drubbing by Newcastle United, had a lifeline.

But with right-back Smith back on the field and Wagner using his three available substitutions to good effect (he brought on Dean Whitehead for Palmer, Harry Bunn for Rajiv van La Parra and Michael Hefele for Nahki Wells), Town stood firm to claim a first win in seven meetings with Rangers.

Doug Thomson and Blake Welton speak about the first half, when Town led 1-0:

Half Time Analysis: Huddersfield Town 1 QPR 0 at the John Smith's Stadium
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Wagner’s side took a little while to find their rhythm, but went on to boss the first half, leading to two changes at the start of the second half by visiting manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who having played 4-4-1-1 against Newcastle, matched Town’s 4-2-3-1.

Town handed only a second start to Palmer, who came in for Jack Payne at No10 and made the most of his chance.

The rangy teenager, on loan from Chelsea, was lively throughout, and it was good to see him claim his second goal of the season.

Kachunga and Rajiv van La Parra took the wide berths either side of Palmer, with Nahki Wells restored to the frontline slot (Bunn dropped to the bench).

It was van La Parra who supplied the delivery for Palmer’s close-range nod in.

The first ball into the danger area had come from Smith, and his good work was finally rewarded when he claimed the assist for Kachunga’s third goal of the season, also headed past former Town keeper Alex Smithies.

Did you make our fan gallery?

VIEW GALLERY
Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers,17.09.2016: Town Fans at the John Smith's Stadium.

Kachunga had earlier had the ball in the back of the net, only to have his shot disallowed for offside, when Wells had a decent-looking penalty shout for handball by centre-back Grant Hall turned down by Wiltshire whistler Simon Hooper, who overall had a decent game.

Town had other opportunities too, and with Newcastle United and Barnsley both beaten, the three points puts them two in front of Norwich City, who are now second.

Barnsley, third beforehand, fell foul of Reading, who are now up to seventh and will be targeting successive Yorkshire scalps when Town visit the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

Berkshire beckons, and another intriguing match is in store.

More on Huddersfield Town 2 QPR 1

Live Blog Recap David Wagner Post-Match On-The-Whistle Match Report Did you make it into our fan gallery?
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Transfer Deadline day has gone and Huddersfield Town still equipped to continue Championship bid

David Wagner's squad looks well balanced

Related Tags

People
Elias Kachunga
Alex Smithies
Tommy Smith
Harry Bunn
Jack Payne
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Kasey Palmer
Mark Hudson
David Wagner
Nahki Wells
Places
John Smith's Stadium
Teams
Queens Park Rangers FC
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town vs QPR, 17.09.2016: Town manager David Wagner during the Sky Bet Championship match.
  1. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner lost for words as his side bounce back in style
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers fan gallery?
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town 2 Queens Park Rangers 1: Impressive Town maintain 100% home record
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers: give us your ratings for the Terriers
  5. Alex Smithies
    Huddersfield Town 2 QPR 1: How David Wagner's men made it six wins from eight

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent