Ground: Emirates Stadium

Nickname: The Gunners

Sat Nav: Hornsey Road, London N7 7AJ

Capacity: 60,260

Away allocation: 3,000

Last season: 5th

Distance from Huddersfield: 187 miles

Where to drink: Most away fans tend to congregate in the Drayton Park area, close to the stadium with the Drayton Arms the most popular haunt, though it can get extremely busy.

Pubs near Finsbury Park station such as the Twelve Pins and The Blackstock are also said to welcome both sets of fans.

Manager: Arsene Wenger

Danger man: Alexis Sanchez

Google Rating from fans: 4.6/5

Fans' Reviews: “Fantastic stadium. Best come to it by train/tube as parking isn’t easy being London. Plenty of toilets, food areas and pubs in the local area.”

“Great looking ground, not a great atmosphere for the price. The place seems full of season ticket holders who love to moan.”

Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)

Programme: £3.50

Cup of tea: £2.30

Pie: £3.70