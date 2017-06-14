Ground: Emirates Stadium
Nickname: The Gunners
Sat Nav: Hornsey Road, London N7 7AJ
Capacity: 60,260
Away allocation: 3,000
Last season: 5th
Distance from Huddersfield: 187 miles
Where to drink: Most away fans tend to congregate in the Drayton Park area, close to the stadium with the Drayton Arms the most popular haunt, though it can get extremely busy.
Pubs near Finsbury Park station such as the Twelve Pins and The Blackstock are also said to welcome both sets of fans.
Manager: Arsene Wenger
Danger man: Alexis Sanchez
Google Rating from fans: 4.6/5
Fans' Reviews: “Fantastic stadium. Best come to it by train/tube as parking isn’t easy being London. Plenty of toilets, food areas and pubs in the local area.”
“Great looking ground, not a great atmosphere for the price. The place seems full of season ticket holders who love to moan.”
Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)
Programme: £3.50
Cup of tea: £2.30
Pie: £3.70