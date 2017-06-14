Ground: Vitality Stadium

Nickname: The Cherries

Sat Nav: Dean Court, Kings Park, Bournemouth, BH7 7AF

Capacity: 11,464

Away allocation: 1,146

Last season: 9th

Distance from Huddersfield: 261 miles

General view of the pitch prior at the Vitality Stadium - home to AFC Bournemouth.
Where to drink: The supporters club and pubs close the ground are all home fans only.

The Sir Percy Florence, a Wetherspoons in nearby Boscombe allows away supporters, as does the neighbouring Mello Mello bar.

Manager: Eddie Howe

Danger man: Joshua King

Google Rating from fans: 4.6/5

Fans' Reviews: “Small old school stadium. Seating throughout and no obstructed views.”

“Fantastic family feel around the place which is refreshing in the Premier League with all the money that is around.”

A fan of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match against Leicester City.
Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)

Programme: £3.50

Cup of tea: £2.00

Pie: £3.50

