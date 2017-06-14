The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ground: Vitality Stadium

Nickname: The Cherries

Sat Nav: Dean Court, Kings Park, Bournemouth, BH7 7AF

Capacity: 11,464

Away allocation: 1,146

Last season: 9th

Distance from Huddersfield: 261 miles

Where to drink: The supporters club and pubs close the ground are all home fans only.

The Sir Percy Florence, a Wetherspoons in nearby Boscombe allows away supporters, as does the neighbouring Mello Mello bar.

Manager: Eddie Howe

Danger man: Joshua King

Google Rating from fans: 4.6/5

Fans' Reviews: “Small old school stadium. Seating throughout and no obstructed views.”

“Fantastic family feel around the place which is refreshing in the Premier League with all the money that is around.”

Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)

Programme: £3.50

Cup of tea: £2.00

Pie: £3.50