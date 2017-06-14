Ground: Vitality Stadium
Nickname: The Cherries
Sat Nav: Dean Court, Kings Park, Bournemouth, BH7 7AF
Capacity: 11,464
Away allocation: 1,146
Last season: 9th
Distance from Huddersfield: 261 miles
Where to drink: The supporters club and pubs close the ground are all home fans only.
The Sir Percy Florence, a Wetherspoons in nearby Boscombe allows away supporters, as does the neighbouring Mello Mello bar.
Manager: Eddie Howe
Danger man: Joshua King
Google Rating from fans: 4.6/5
Fans' Reviews: “Small old school stadium. Seating throughout and no obstructed views.”
“Fantastic family feel around the place which is refreshing in the Premier League with all the money that is around.”
Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)
Programme: £3.50
Cup of tea: £2.00
Pie: £3.50