Ground: The American Express Community Stadium

Nickname: The Seagulls

Sat Nav: Village Way, Brighton BN1 9BL

Capacity: 30,750

Away allocation: 3,000

Last season: Promoted from the SkyBet Championship

Distance from Huddersfield: 253 miles

A general view of the American Express Community Stadium - home of Brighton & Hove Albion.
Where to drink: Not much in the way of away pubs around the ground - the Swan Inn, on Middle Street is generally only open to home supporters.

In the town centre and close to the train station, the Evening Star on Surrey Street has a friendly reputation.

Manager: Chris Hughton

Danger man: Anthony Knockhaert

Google Rating from fans: 4.5/5

Fans' Reviews: “Fantastic stadium, easy to reach by public transport. Views are clear and unobstructed. Food choice very varied with eateries in and outside. Beer choice not bad.”

Brighton & Hove Albion fans during the bus parade through Brighton celebrating their Premier League promotion.
Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)

Programme: £3.50

Cup of tea: £2.00

Pie: £4.00

