Ground: The American Express Community Stadium

Nickname: The Seagulls

Sat Nav: Village Way, Brighton BN1 9BL

Capacity: 30,750

Away allocation: 3,000

Last season: Promoted from the SkyBet Championship

Distance from Huddersfield: 253 miles

Where to drink: Not much in the way of away pubs around the ground - the Swan Inn, on Middle Street is generally only open to home supporters.

In the town centre and close to the train station, the Evening Star on Surrey Street has a friendly reputation.

Manager: Chris Hughton

Danger man: Anthony Knockhaert

Google Rating from fans: 4.5/5

Fans' Reviews: “Fantastic stadium, easy to reach by public transport. Views are clear and unobstructed. Food choice very varied with eateries in and outside. Beer choice not bad.”

Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)

Programme: £3.50

Cup of tea: £2.00

Pie: £4.00