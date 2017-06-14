Ground: The American Express Community Stadium
Nickname: The Seagulls
Sat Nav: Village Way, Brighton BN1 9BL
Capacity: 30,750
Away allocation: 3,000
Last season: Promoted from the SkyBet Championship
Distance from Huddersfield: 253 miles
Where to drink: Not much in the way of away pubs around the ground - the Swan Inn, on Middle Street is generally only open to home supporters.
In the town centre and close to the train station, the Evening Star on Surrey Street has a friendly reputation.
Manager: Chris Hughton
Danger man: Anthony Knockhaert
Google Rating from fans: 4.5/5
Fans' Reviews: “Fantastic stadium, easy to reach by public transport. Views are clear and unobstructed. Food choice very varied with eateries in and outside. Beer choice not bad.”
Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)
Programme: £3.50
Cup of tea: £2.00
Pie: £4.00