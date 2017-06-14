The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ground: Turf Moor

Nickname: The Clarets

Sat Nav: Harry Potts Way, Burnley BB10 4BX

Capacity: 22,546

Away allocation: 3,931

Last season: 16th

Distance from Huddersfield: 26 miles

Where to get a drink: Burnley Cricket Club, breeding ground for one Jimmy Anderson, and very close to the ground is extremely welcoming to away fans (even in colours) making it a popular choice.

Many choose to avoid the town centre and stay close to the ground.

Manager: Sean Dyche

Danger man: Andre Gray

Google Rating from fans: 4.2/5

Fans' Reviews: “Proper old school ground with decent views for home and away fans. Reasonable costs for food and drinks with plenty of choice.”

“Even better now they're back in Premier League. Good parking, easy to book tickets and an excellent family atmosphere.”

Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)

Programme: £3.00

Cup of tea: £2.00

Pie: £3.00