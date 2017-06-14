Ground: Turf Moor
Nickname: The Clarets
Sat Nav: Harry Potts Way, Burnley BB10 4BX
Capacity: 22,546
Away allocation: 3,931
Last season: 16th
Distance from Huddersfield: 26 miles
Where to get a drink: Burnley Cricket Club, breeding ground for one Jimmy Anderson, and very close to the ground is extremely welcoming to away fans (even in colours) making it a popular choice.
Many choose to avoid the town centre and stay close to the ground.
Manager: Sean Dyche
Danger man: Andre Gray
Google Rating from fans: 4.2/5
Fans' Reviews: “Proper old school ground with decent views for home and away fans. Reasonable costs for food and drinks with plenty of choice.”
“Even better now they're back in Premier League. Good parking, easy to book tickets and an excellent family atmosphere.”
Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)
Programme: £3.00
Cup of tea: £2.00
Pie: £3.00