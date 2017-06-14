The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ground: Stamford Bridge

Nickname: The Blues/Pensioners

Sat Nav: Fulham Road, London SW6 1HS

Capacity: 41,798

Away allocation: 3,000

Last season: 1st (Premier League Champions)

Distance from Huddersfield: 194 miles

Where to drink: Fans tend to congregate in the Earls Court area, with the Courtfield Tavern and The Blackbird opposite Earls Court station popular.

Manager: Antonio Conte

Danger man: Eden Hazard

Google Rating from fans: 4.6/5

Fans' Reviews: “Beautiful stadium with a great atmosphere. The Chelsea fans are quite friendly. I will certainly come back to watch more games.”

“‘Persistent Standing Will Not Be Tolerated’ proclaimed my (away) ticket - a sentiment echoed by a sign in the stands. Chelsea FC hate standing, it turns out, and they love signs.”

Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)

Programme: £3.00

Cup of tea: £1.00

Pie: £2.50