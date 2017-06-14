Ground: Stamford Bridge
Nickname: The Blues/Pensioners
Sat Nav: Fulham Road, London SW6 1HS
Capacity: 41,798
Away allocation: 3,000
Last season: 1st (Premier League Champions)
Distance from Huddersfield: 194 miles
Where to drink: Fans tend to congregate in the Earls Court area, with the Courtfield Tavern and The Blackbird opposite Earls Court station popular.
Manager: Antonio Conte
Danger man: Eden Hazard
Google Rating from fans: 4.6/5
Fans' Reviews: “Beautiful stadium with a great atmosphere. The Chelsea fans are quite friendly. I will certainly come back to watch more games.”
“‘Persistent Standing Will Not Be Tolerated’ proclaimed my (away) ticket - a sentiment echoed by a sign in the stands. Chelsea FC hate standing, it turns out, and they love signs.”
Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)
Programme: £3.00
Cup of tea: £1.00
Pie: £2.50