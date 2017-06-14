Ground: Selhurst Park
Nickname: The Eagles
Sat Nav: Whitehorse Lane, London SE25 6PU
Capacity: 25,073
Away allocation: 2,545
Last season: 14th
Distance from Huddersfield: 230 miles
Where to drink: The Flora Sandes opposite Thornton Heath station welcomes both sets of fans, as does the Weatherspoons called The William Stanley, opposite Norwood Junction station.
Manager: Vacant
Danger man: Wilfried Zaha
Google Rating from fans: 4.2/5
Fans' Reviews: “A good Premier League stadium with ample facilities. Thought the food was reasonable although awkward seating means people are standing most of the time.”
“A ‘proper’ stadium, it retains the passion and spirit of old school league football. The fans are amazing too, they will sing the whole match long.”
Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)
Programme: £3.50
Cup of tea: £1.00
Pie: £4.00