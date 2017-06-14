The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ground: Goodison Park

Nickname: The Toffees

Sat Nav: Goodison Road, Walton, Liverpool L4 4EL

Capacity: 39,571

Away allocation: 3,000

Last season: 7th

Distance from Huddersfield: 60 miles

Where to get a drink: The city centre, with a host of pubs and restaurants, is just a 15 minute walk from the ground.

The Thomas Frost on Walton Road, or The Arkles, also frequented by fans visiting Anfield, are popular.

Manager: Ronald Koeman

Danger man: Romelu Lukaku

Google Rating from fans: 4.3/5

Fans' Reviews: “Yes it’s a bit dated and not one of the Premier League's generic modern stadiums but the atmosphere around the ground is superb. Love the fan zone in front of the Park Stand.”

“The away was built in 1926 and apart from some plastic seats hasn’t changed since. It’s small and cramped, the floor is wooden and the view is very poor.”

Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)

Programme: £3.50

Cup of tea: £2.30

Pie: £3.20