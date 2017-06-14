Ground: King Power Stadium
Nickname: The Foxes
Sat Nav: Filbert Way, Leicester LE2 7FL
Capacity: 32,000
Away allocation: 3,300
Last season: 12th
Distance from Huddersfield: 96 miles
Where to get a drink: The ground is within a 20 minute walk of the city centre.
Nearer the ground, the Counting House on Freemans Common Road normally allows both sets of supporters.
Manager: Craig Shakespeare
Danger man: Jamie Vardy
Google Rating from fans: 4.5/5
Fans' Reviews: “Obviously winning the Premier League has helped boost the atmosphere here but the owners go the extra mile to make it a great experience for all.”
“I’m an Arsenal fan but photographed a match here and the stadium is impressive with a good atmosphere and very friendly staff.”
Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)
Programme: £3.50
Cup of tea: £2.30
Pie: £3.49