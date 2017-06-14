The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ground: King Power Stadium

Nickname: The Foxes

Sat Nav: Filbert Way, Leicester LE2 7FL

Capacity: 32,000

Away allocation: 3,300

Last season: 12th

Distance from Huddersfield: 96 miles

Where to get a drink: The ground is within a 20 minute walk of the city centre.

Nearer the ground, the Counting House on Freemans Common Road normally allows both sets of supporters.

Manager: Craig Shakespeare

Danger man: Jamie Vardy

Google Rating from fans: 4.5/5

Fans' Reviews: “Obviously winning the Premier League has helped boost the atmosphere here but the owners go the extra mile to make it a great experience for all.”

“I’m an Arsenal fan but photographed a match here and the stadium is impressive with a good atmosphere and very friendly staff.”

Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)

Programme: £3.50

Cup of tea: £2.30

Pie: £3.49