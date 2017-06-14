The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ground: Anfield

Nickname: The Reds

Sat Nav: Anfield Road, Liverpool L4 0TH

Capacity: 44,742

Away allocation: 3,000

Last season: 4th

Distance from Huddersfield: 59 miles

Where to get a drink: The Arkles on the Anfield Road is known as the away fans haunt but can get extremely crowded, try the The Flat Iron on Walton Wreck Road.

Manager: Jurgen Klopp

Danger man: Sadio Mane

Google Rating from fans: 4.6/5

Fans' Reviews: “There can’t be any sight better in football, than You’ll Never Walk Alone being belted out with scarves held aloft and flags flying on The Kop.”

“In a run down area but one of the last traditional stadiums left in England. Great character and the new main stand is more than impressive.”

Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)

Programme: £3.50

Cup of tea: £2.50

Pie: £3.40