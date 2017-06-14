Ground: Anfield
Nickname: The Reds
Sat Nav: Anfield Road, Liverpool L4 0TH
Capacity: 44,742
Away allocation: 3,000
Last season: 4th
Distance from Huddersfield: 59 miles
Where to get a drink: The Arkles on the Anfield Road is known as the away fans haunt but can get extremely crowded, try the The Flat Iron on Walton Wreck Road.
Manager: Jurgen Klopp
Danger man: Sadio Mane
Google Rating from fans: 4.6/5
Fans' Reviews: “There can’t be any sight better in football, than You’ll Never Walk Alone being belted out with scarves held aloft and flags flying on The Kop.”
“In a run down area but one of the last traditional stadiums left in England. Great character and the new main stand is more than impressive.”
Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)
Programme: £3.50
Cup of tea: £2.50
Pie: £3.40