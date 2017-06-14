Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ground: Etihad Stadium

Nickname: The Citizens/Sky Blues

Sat Nav: Ashton New Road, Manchester, M11 3FF

Capacity: 55,097

Away allocation: 3,000

Last season: 3rd

Distance from Huddersfield: 28 miles

Where to get a drink: With most pubs close to the stadium being home fans only, away supporters are best heading to one of the numerous pubs and bars in the city centre.

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Danger man: Gabriel Jesus

Google Rating from fans: 4.3/5

Fans' Reviews: “It’s alright, but not a patch on the John Smith's Stadium, or even the old Leeds Road Stadium. Plastics have taken over the real Manchester City fans of yesteryear, so you’re not in danger of getting your car broken into or getting your head kicked in any more, but it is at a cost - there’s no atmosphere at all now.” (Huddersfield Town fan)

“This is a first class stadium. Was in the away end, which was well stewarded, with nice big concourses with really quick bar and food service.”

Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)

Programme: £3.00

Cup of tea: £2.00

Pie: £4.00