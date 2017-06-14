The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ground: Old Trafford

Nickname: The Red Devils

Sat Nav: Sir Matt Busby Way, M16 0RA

Capacity: 75,653

Away allocation: 3,000

Last season: 6th

Distance from Huddersfield: 36 miles

Where to get a drink: Similar to near-neighbours Manchester City, most pubs close the ground are for home fans only.

Away supporters are best heading to either Salford Quays, Deansgate or grabbing a drink in one of the numerous pubs and bars in the city centre.

Manager: Jose Mourinho

Danger man: Marcus Rashford

Google Rating from fans: 4.7/5

Fans' Reviews: “The ‘Theatre of Dreams’ is the perfect nickname for this Historic Stadium. It feels like a Stadium, Arena, Theatre, Tourist Attraction and a Museum all in one!”

“A huge football stadium but with the least leg room for away fans of any football stadium in the world. Truly appalling seating arrangements.”

Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)

Programme: £3.50

Cup of tea: £2.50

Pie: £3.80