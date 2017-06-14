The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ground: St James’ Park

Nickname: The Magpies

Sat Nav: St James’ Park, Barrack Road, NE1 4ST

Capacity: 52,405

Away allocation: 3,000

Last Season: Promoted from the SkyBet Championship (as Champions)

Distance from Huddersfield: 118 miles

Where to drink: The stadium is in the city centre, close to plenty of bars and restaurants.

For away fans, ‘A Head Of Steam,’ ‘The Lounge’ and ‘O’Neills’ are all very popular but some of these will only admit fans if colours are covered and none of them admit children.

Manager: Rafael Benitez

Danger man: Dwight Gayle

Google Rating from fans: 4.3/5

Fans' Reviews: “Huge stadium! As a visiting supporter from Brighton I was impressed by how high up the away section is. Nice to have a stadium that you can walk to from the town centre.”

“Class stadium. I was in the away end, but found the local hospitality to be outstanding from the home fans, even if they did all leave as soon as Jack Payne slotted home the winner for Huddersfield!” (Huddersfield Town fan)

Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)

Programme: £3.00

Cup of tea: £2.30

Pie: £3.50