Ground: St Mary’s

Nickname: The Saints

Sat Nav: Britannia Road, Southampton, Hampshire SO14 5FP

Capacity: 32,505

Away allocation: 3,000

Last season: 8th

Distance from Huddersfield: 236 miles

Where to get a drink: Limited choice of pubs close to the ground with most fans spending time in the city centre before the game. Be warned however, it is at least a 20 minute walk away.

Manager: Claude Puel

Danger man: Manola Gabbiadini

Google Rating from fans: 4.5/5

Fans' Reviews: “One of the more enjoyable premier league stadiums, decent prices and short walk from the station but no good away pubs.”

“Easy to get to from central Southampton. Good atmosphere in the fan zone, expect to stand if you are in the supporter section. Not too bad on prices surprisingly.”

Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)

Programme: £4.00

Cup of tea: £2.00

Pie: £3.50