Ground: Bet365 Stadium

Nickname: The Potters

Sat Nav: Stanley Matthews Way, Stoke-on-Trent, ST4 4EG

Capacity: 27,740

Away allocation: 2,774

Last season: 13th

Distance from Huddersfield: 80 miles

A general view of the Bet365 Stadium - home of Premier League side Stoke City FC.
Where to get a drink: There is a Harvester pub and restaurant opposite the stadium which allows away fans.

If arriving by train, Terrace Bar on Leek Road, next to the Staffordshire University campus is reserved for visiting supporters, with shuttle buses running to the ground.

Manager: Mark Hughes

Danger man: Marko Arnautovic

Google Rating from fans: 4.3/5

Fans' Reviews: “On the small side and in the middle of nowhere but lots of match day parking, family friendly and good atmosphere.”

“Cold away stand at the end of the ground because of open-ended stand.”

Stoke City fans arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match against Arsenal FC.
Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)

Programme: £4.00

Cup of tea: £2.00

Pie: £3.50

