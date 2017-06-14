Ground: Bet365 Stadium
Nickname: The Potters
Sat Nav: Stanley Matthews Way, Stoke-on-Trent, ST4 4EG
Capacity: 27,740
Away allocation: 2,774
Last season: 13th
Distance from Huddersfield: 80 miles
Where to get a drink: There is a Harvester pub and restaurant opposite the stadium which allows away fans.
If arriving by train, Terrace Bar on Leek Road, next to the Staffordshire University campus is reserved for visiting supporters, with shuttle buses running to the ground.
Manager: Mark Hughes
Danger man: Marko Arnautovic
Google Rating from fans: 4.3/5
Fans' Reviews: “On the small side and in the middle of nowhere but lots of match day parking, family friendly and good atmosphere.”
“Cold away stand at the end of the ground because of open-ended stand.”
Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)
Programme: £4.00
Cup of tea: £2.00
Pie: £3.50