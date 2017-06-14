Ground: Liberty Stadium

Nickname: The Swans

Sat Nav: Landore, Swansea, SA1 2FA

Capacity: 20,909

Away allocation: 2,090

Last season: 15th

Distance from Huddersfield: 220 miles

General view of the Liberty Stadium - home of Premier League side Swansea City FC.
Where to get a drink: There is a Harvester pub and restaurant opposite the ground, otherwise most fans drink in the town centre, with Wind Street containing a number of pubs.

Manager: Paul Clement

Danger man: Gylfi Sigurdsson

Google Rating from fans: 4.5/5

Fans' Reviews: “Fantastic stadium! Every seat has a good view. The covers protect most fans but let light in too. Facilities are good. Atmosphere for matches is great.”

“My granddad is a concession and there were no away concessions so it cost a lot (the £30 rule had not been introduced). Frankie and Benny’s were next door for a good Hotdog afterwards!”

Swansea City fans show their support during the Premier League clash against West Bromwich Albion.
Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)

Programme: £3.00

Cup of tea: £2.00

Pie: £3.80

