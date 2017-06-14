Ground: Liberty Stadium
Nickname: The Swans
Sat Nav: Landore, Swansea, SA1 2FA
Capacity: 20,909
Away allocation: 2,090
Last season: 15th
Distance from Huddersfield: 220 miles
Where to get a drink: There is a Harvester pub and restaurant opposite the ground, otherwise most fans drink in the town centre, with Wind Street containing a number of pubs.
Manager: Paul Clement
Danger man: Gylfi Sigurdsson
Google Rating from fans: 4.5/5
Fans' Reviews: “Fantastic stadium! Every seat has a good view. The covers protect most fans but let light in too. Facilities are good. Atmosphere for matches is great.”
“My granddad is a concession and there were no away concessions so it cost a lot (the £30 rule had not been introduced). Frankie and Benny’s were next door for a good Hotdog afterwards!”
Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)
Programme: £3.00
Cup of tea: £2.00
Pie: £3.80