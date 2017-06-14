Ground: Vicarage Road
Nickname: The Hornets
Sat Nav: Vicarage Road, Hertfordshire WD18 0ER
Capacity: 21,500
Away allocation: 2,150
Last season: 17th
Distance from Huddersfield: 175 miles
Where to get a drink: The ground is only a short distance from the town centre with a number of pubs and bars on the town’s high street.
Manager: Marco Silva
Danger man: Troy Deeney
Google Rating from fans: 4.4/5
Fans' Reviews: “Very small away fans area, which also does not serve alcohol. Got food at half time, and was given the wrong food (impressive when the menu consists of three types of pie and a sausage roll).”
“A nice, small, traditional football stadium. Things seem well run but no alcohol for away fans. Boo.”
Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)
Programme: £3.50
Cup of tea: £1.80
Pie: £4.00