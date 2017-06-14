Ground: Vicarage Road

Nickname: The Hornets

Sat Nav: Vicarage Road, Hertfordshire WD18 0ER

Capacity: 21,500

Away allocation: 2,150

Last season: 17th

Distance from Huddersfield: 175 miles

A general view inside Vicarage Road - home to Premier League side Watford FC.
Where to get a drink: The ground is only a short distance from the town centre with a number of pubs and bars on the town’s high street.

Manager: Marco Silva

Danger man: Troy Deeney

Google Rating from fans: 4.4/5

Fans' Reviews: “Very small away fans area, which also does not serve alcohol. Got food at half time, and was given the wrong food (impressive when the menu consists of three types of pie and a sausage roll).”

“A nice, small, traditional football stadium. Things seem well run but no alcohol for away fans. Boo.”

Watford fans welcome the teams prior to a Premier League match against Crystal Palace.
Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)

Programme: £3.50

Cup of tea: £1.80

Pie: £4.00

