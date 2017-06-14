The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ground: Vicarage Road

Nickname: The Hornets

Sat Nav: Vicarage Road, Hertfordshire WD18 0ER

Capacity: 21,500

Away allocation: 2,150

Last season: 17th

Distance from Huddersfield: 175 miles

Where to get a drink: The ground is only a short distance from the town centre with a number of pubs and bars on the town’s high street.

Manager: Marco Silva

Danger man: Troy Deeney

Google Rating from fans: 4.4/5

Fans' Reviews: “Very small away fans area, which also does not serve alcohol. Got food at half time, and was given the wrong food (impressive when the menu consists of three types of pie and a sausage roll).”

“A nice, small, traditional football stadium. Things seem well run but no alcohol for away fans. Boo.”

Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)

Programme: £3.50

Cup of tea: £1.80

Pie: £4.00