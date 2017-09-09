The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ground: The London Stadium

Nickname: The Hammers

Sat Nav: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London E20 2ST

Capacity: 60,000

Away allocation: 3,000

Last season: 11th

Distance from Huddersfield: 209 miles

Where to drink: There are very few pubs close to the stadium itself, other than food outlets in the nearby Westfield Shopping Centre which also serve booze.

There are a number of pubs in the centre of Stratford, including The Langthorne and The Olde Black Bull.

Manager: Slaven Bilic

Danger man: Manuel Lanzini

Google Rating from fans: 4.3/5

Fans' Reviews: “Starting to actually feel like West Ham's new home now. Atmosphere is getting better during matches, unfortunately though still too many tourists around the stadium who only go to games for a day out.”

“Beautifully constructed stadium with pretty excellent facilities inside. Two problems. It’s a long walk from the station and it isn’t a football ground.”

Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2016)

Programme: £3.50

Cup of tea: £2.40

Pie: £4.10