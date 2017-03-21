Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Season card prices for Huddersfield Town's 2017/18 campaign will be revealed on Thursday, the club have announced.

Chairman Dean Hoyle previously explained the season cards will go on sale on Thursday April 6 - the day after Town's home match against Norwich - and the club will now release the full information on the cards on March 23 at 9am.

These details will include prices, which has been a hot topic of conversation among Town fans.

Back in 2010 Mr Hoyle made a ‘Personal Premiership Pledge’ that any fans who held a season ticket continuously from the centenary season of 2008/09 to the day of promotion they would be rewarded with a £100 season card - provided he was still in charge at the club.

And with Town flirting with automatic promotion to the Premier League, fans are hopeful of cut-price season cards for a second season - with this year's cards coming in at a bargain £179.

On next season's cards, Town commercial director Sean Jarvis told the club website: "Since Dean broke the news of the sale date for 2017/18 season cards last week, we’ve been inundated with questions about the prices, numbers and every other factor involved.

"It’s been really encouraging to see and hear the interest that there is in season cards. I think that’s a measure of just how much fans have enjoyed what has been a terrific, unprecedented 2016/17 season – and we still have nine games to go!

"I can now confirm that all the prices and details will be revealed on htafc.com this Thursday morning. I won’t give any more details away for now, apart from saying that I don’t think fans will be disappointed."