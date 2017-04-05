Huddersfield Town got their promotion ambitions back on track with a resounding victory over Norwich City tonight.

The Terriers outclassed their opponents in every area of the pitch and got their rewards in a scintillating seven-minute spell after the interval.

The outstanding Elias Kachunga started off the frenzy with a cool finish from a tight angle, before Aaron Mooy and Nahki Wells scored the goals which Town's dominance deserved.

Here's how the resounding victory unfolded...

Video thumbnail, Town players applauded into the tunnel following Norwich win
Video Loading
Watch NextTown players celebrate Norwich win in front of th

Watch Next

Town players applauded into the tunnel following Norwich win

First Half

5 Minutes: Billing strikes the post with a thunderous shot!

7 Minutes: Wells spins his man and is away down the left.

His cross is deflected and slaps into the side netting.

14 Minutes: McGovern just about gets a hand to Kachunga’s header. That was heading for the bottom corner.

39 Minutes: Norwich counter from a Town corner and Cameron Jerome taps in from two yards. He’s offside though.

41 Minutes: Norwich claim an elbow from Hefele on Naismith. The centre-back receives a booking.

Huddersfield Town 3 Norwich City 0: Match action
View gallery

Second Half

54 Minutes: Mooy plays in Wells who’s one on one with McGovern... but the keeper saves with his legs.

56 Minutes: Wells tries to redeem himself with a thunderous strike from distance. It stings McGovern’s palms.

63 Minutes: Norwich have the ball in the net again, but it’s ruled out for a foul on Schindler.

66 Minutes: Kachunga races through to smash in a crucial goal for Town!

69 Minutes: Mooy! 2-0 Town!

72 Minutes: Wells gets in on the act! Town are on fire! 3-0!

79 Minutes: Kachunga brings one down from the sky and it falls for Wells. The Bermudian rattles the post.

90+2 Minutes: Great solo effort by Kachunga. McGovern tips his 20-yard strike over the bar.

Video thumbnail, Town players celebrate Norwich win in front of the South Stand
Video Loading
Watch NextTown players applauded into the tunnel following

Watch Next

Town players celebrate Norwich win in front of South Stand

Line-Ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Ward; Smith, Schindler, Hefele (Hudson, 87), Lowe (Holmes-Dennis,83); Mooy, Hogg (Lolley, 81); Kachunga, Billing, van La Parra; Wells

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Cranie, Payne, Quaner

Booked: Hefele

Norwich City (4-2-3-1) : McGovern; Martin, Bennett , Klose, Whittaker; Tettey (Oliveira, 71), Howson; Wildschut, Pritchard (Josh Murphy, 79), Naismith; Jerome

Subs Not Used : Ruddy, Mulumbu, Jacob Murphy, Maddison, Godfrey

Booked: Tettey, Martin, Howson

Video thumbnail, David Wagner is applauded by the Town fans after Norwich win
Video Loading
Watch NextTown players celebrate Norwich win in front of th

Watch Next

David Wagner is applauded by the Town fans after Norwich win

Half Time: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Norwich City

Att: 18,706 (703 Away)

Next Match: Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, SkyBet Championship, Saturday April 8th (3pm kick-off)