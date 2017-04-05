Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town got their promotion ambitions back on track with a resounding victory over Norwich City tonight.

The Terriers outclassed their opponents in every area of the pitch and got their rewards in a scintillating seven-minute spell after the interval.

The outstanding Elias Kachunga started off the frenzy with a cool finish from a tight angle, before Aaron Mooy and Nahki Wells scored the goals which Town's dominance deserved.

Here's how the resounding victory unfolded...

First Half

5 Minutes: Billing strikes the post with a thunderous shot!

7 Minutes: Wells spins his man and is away down the left.

His cross is deflected and slaps into the side netting.

14 Minutes: McGovern just about gets a hand to Kachunga’s header. That was heading for the bottom corner.

39 Minutes: Norwich counter from a Town corner and Cameron Jerome taps in from two yards. He’s offside though.

41 Minutes: Norwich claim an elbow from Hefele on Naismith. The centre-back receives a booking.

Second Half

54 Minutes: Mooy plays in Wells who’s one on one with McGovern... but the keeper saves with his legs.

56 Minutes: Wells tries to redeem himself with a thunderous strike from distance. It stings McGovern’s palms.

63 Minutes: Norwich have the ball in the net again, but it’s ruled out for a foul on Schindler.

66 Minutes: Kachunga races through to smash in a crucial goal for Town!

69 Minutes: Mooy! 2-0 Town!

72 Minutes: Wells gets in on the act! Town are on fire! 3-0!

79 Minutes: Kachunga brings one down from the sky and it falls for Wells. The Bermudian rattles the post.

90+2 Minutes: Great solo effort by Kachunga. McGovern tips his 20-yard strike over the bar.

Line-Ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Ward; Smith, Schindler, Hefele (Hudson, 87), Lowe (Holmes-Dennis,83); Mooy, Hogg (Lolley, 81); Kachunga, Billing, van La Parra; Wells

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Cranie, Payne, Quaner

Booked: Hefele

Norwich City (4-2-3-1) : McGovern; Martin, Bennett , Klose, Whittaker; Tettey (Oliveira, 71), Howson; Wildschut, Pritchard (Josh Murphy, 79), Naismith; Jerome

Subs Not Used : Ruddy, Mulumbu, Jacob Murphy, Maddison, Godfrey

Booked: Tettey, Martin, Howson

Half Time: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Norwich City

Att: 18,706 (703 Away)

Next Match: Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, SkyBet Championship, Saturday April 8th (3pm kick-off)