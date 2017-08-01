The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Regan Booty could be set for a loan spell at Yeovil Town.

The Town academy product, who captained the Under 23 side last season, has been on trial with the Glovers this week and helped Yeovil to a 4-2 win over Tiverton Town in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 29.

The 19-year-old was promoted to the first team by head coach David Wagner last year, but did not make an appearance as Town earned a maiden promotion to the Premier League.

Booty signed a new two-year deal with the Terriers last season, with the left-footed midfielder committed to the club until 2019.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

But with Town now in the top flight, the youngster could well find first team opportunities limited, hence the club's willingness to send him out on loan.

On the proposed deal, Wagner said: "He was with them (Yeovil Town) on trial and it looks as if they are interested on a loan but there is nothing decided so far but it is something that may happen over the next week.

“Just like Jack Payne and Jordy Hiwula, this is another great opportunity for a youngster to get minutes under their belt.

“If there is a possibility which suits all of us then we will do it – if not they stay with us."

Booty is the son of former Town midfielder and coach Martyn, who made 396 senior appearances in a 15-year footballing career at Town, Coventry City, Crewe Alexandra, Reading, Southend United and Chesterfield.

Regan last played for Town in the behind-closed-doors friendly against Girona, which the Terriers won 1-0.