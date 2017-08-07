Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ryan Schofield joined up with the first team squad for the first time over the summer, heading out to Austria with the group to settle in to his new role as third-choice keeper.

The 17-year-old England Under 20 international came through Town's youth setup and looks set for a prosperous career as a professional footballer.

Schofield starred as England won the Toulon Tournament earlier in the year, saving a crucial penalty in the shootout victory over the Ivory Coast.

And his hard work earned him a call up to David Wagner's first team squad and a spot on the plane to Town's pre-season training camp in Austria last week.

Speaking from Jenbach in Austria, Schofield said: "It's been a good week.

"Going away with the first team, you learn quite a bit getting to play with the likes of these lot.

"They're great players.

"It's a good learning curve really."

He added: "The is my first trip with the first team so I had my initiation which is one of the down sides!

"A few other the other lads are new and on their first trip away so the lads have gelled well."

The international stopper finds himself third in the pecking order between the sticks at Town, but is keen to learn off the more experienced Joel Coleman and Jonas Lossl during his time in the first team squad.

The 2017/18 Premier League season kicks off in... 0 Days 0 Hours 0 minutes 0 Seconds

He said: "I worked with Joel last season and I've got a good bond with him now and with Jonas coming in to you get to pick up good things from both players and put it into your game and hopefully make you a better player."

Speaking more about the Danish stopper who joined Town earlier in the transfer window, Schofield said: "He's settled in well and he's got a good bond with the other lads and that's what you need in that dressing room.

"The lads have settled in well and it's a good team with a good team spirit."

The future looks bright for Schofield, but he's solely focused on getting minutes under his belt for the Terriers this campaign - whether that be with the first team squad or the development side.

"[I want to] get as much game time as I can - maybe with the Under 23s - we'll see how it goes," said the teenager.

"Hopefully [I can] just impress the boss and see how it goes."