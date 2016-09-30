Login Register
Huddersfield Town academy scholar signs first professional deal

  • Updated
  • By

Forward Lewis O'Brien is showing potential

Lewis O'Brien in action for Huddersfield Town Under 23s against Bristol City at the John Smith's Stadium this season

Academy player Lewis O’Brien has signed his first professional contract at Huddersfield Town .

The deal with the forward, who is left footed but usually plays on the right, runs until 2018, with the club having a further year’s option.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's Dean Whitehead on the David Wagner Revolution
While still 17, O’Brien is a regular in Frankie Bunn’s Under 23 side.

Born in Colchester but raised in West Yorkshire, he joined Town as an 11-year-old.

He has started all seven games for the Under 23s this season, having played in the then-Under 21 side which won the Professional Development League title last season.

Town academy manager Steve Weaver said: “Lewis has done well over the course of last season and the start of this one, so he fully deserves his contract.

“We all look forward to our continued work with him with the aim of developing him into a footballer for this club.

“If you show development and potential, the opportunities to progress will always exist here at Huddersfield Town.

“Ultimately that is the key - you have to show the signs that you can contribute and thrive at first-team level in the Championship and beyond.

“Producing players who can feature for our club is the aim for this academy.”

The Under 18s have a Saturday lunchtime PDL game at Birmingham City.

Next Saturday (October 8) it’s Sheffield Wednesday at PPG Canalside (11.00).

The development team are next in action on Friday, when they face West Bromwich Albion in their opening Under 23 Premier League Cup group game.

Town are playing their home cup games at Curzon Ashton’s Tameside Stadium, with the kick-off 2.00.

Football News

