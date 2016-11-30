Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy has a meeting with World champions Germany on his agenda.

The 26-year-old midfielder, on loan from Manchester City, will line up against them for Australia in the Confederations Cup.

Australia have been drawn in Group B for the tournament in Russia next year, facing Germany, Chile and the winners of the Africa Cup of Nations (to be decided in February).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Aaron Mooy on learning, experiencing and improving Share this video Watch Next

All the matches take place during the English closed season, with Australia playing Germany in the opening match in Sochi on June 19, the African champions (to be crowned on February 5) in ST Petersburg on Sunday 22 and Chile in Moscow on June 25.

In Group A are the hosts, Russia, plus New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico.

Mooy, of course, has been picked out as one of the key players in the Socceroos’ bid to make the World Cup finals.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town's Aaron Mooy on Manchester City and the future Share this video Watch Next

And head coach Ange Postecoglou described the Confederations Cup draw as an ideal opportunity for the Socceroos to test themselves on the world stage.

“We are excited now we know who we have to play and we will start preparing immediately,” Postecoglou said.

“We’ve earned the right to play in the Confederations Cup by winning the Asian Cup and as Champions of Asia we now look forward to testing ourselves against some of the best nations in world football.

“Germany and Chile will be tough opponents and we know the winner of the African Cup of Nations will be a quality side, but we will go into the games well prepared and ready to show everyone what we are capable of.

“Australian football is growing rapidly and our growth as a football nation will only continue if we have the opportunity to play to test ourselves against the very best and we certainly have that with the Confederations Cup.”