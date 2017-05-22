Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kasey Palmer is back in full training with Huddersfield Town in a massive boost for the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

The 20-year-old hasn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury against Leeds United but has now rejoined David Wagner’s squad preparing to take on Reading.

Wagner admitted he is delighted to have the on-loan Chelsea talent back on the training pitch a week ahead of Town’s shot at reaching the Premier League.

“It gives our group a big boost and has lifted everyone’s spirits even more,” said Wagner, whose squad have been working in Portugal and will return to PPG Canalside this week.

“He has worked very hard with Chelsea’s medical department on the grass for the last three weeks and trained fully with the club’s Under 23s last week.

“No-one knows what this means for Wembley as he’s only just re-joined the squad and hasn’t completed 90 minutes for a few months; we will continue to assess him but we will not take any risks on him.”

Town trained fully yesterday, while Palmer's Chelsea colleague John Terry was making his final appearance at Stamford Bridge.

The club reported the gym sessions were led by both Head of Strength and Conditioning Dan Hughes and Head of Performance service John Iga.

The squad had just a short walk from their hotel to the training complex.

Following the gym sessions, Wagner’s first-team squad joined First Team Coach Andrew Hughes on the training pitch and were put through a rigorous session.