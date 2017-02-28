Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michael Hefele is backing fellow countryman Collin Quaner to turn his impressive performances into goals.

As Huddersfield Town prepare to take on Manchester City in an eagerly-awaited FA Cup fifth round replay at the Etihad, German defender Hefele feels January arrival Quaner is already doing a top job for the team.

And he doesn’t think it will be long before the 6ft 3in strike signing from Union Berlin will add to the FA Cup goal he scored on debut at Rochdale.

Quaner went close to scoring his first Town league goal at Barnsley, where he impressed a travelling support of 4,619.

And Hefele, who scored Town’s goal in the 1-1 draw (his fifth of the season), said: “He played very well, but unfortunately didn’t score.

“Hopefully, a goal will come in the next game, he certainly deserves one.

“Collin’s looked very good in training over the past couple of weeks, and he’s working incredibly hard for the team.

“He’s got a good first touch and he held the ball up well before playing it out to the wings or to players on the edge of the box.”

Fans’ favourite Hefele didn’t play in the Cup-tie against City, even though he scored twice as a substitute in the previous round at Spotland.

His focus, quite rightly, is on helping Town maintain their play-off promotion challenge – and he believes David Wagner’s side are adaptable enough to stay the course.

Wagner’s side have made quite an impression with their stylish displays recently, but at Barnsley they showed another side to their game.

“We showed that we can also play against a team that is very aggressive, play on the counter attack and play direct,” said the 26-year-old.

“It was quite hard because they played long balls for the counter attack and their quick strikers, but we showed that we can handle that.

“The whole team defended very well and when you don’t lose it’s also a good feeling just to be unbeaten now for nine matches.”

Hefele scored with a powerful header from Aaron Mooy’s right wing corner, which was no more than Town deserved for a dominant first-half performance, and they had many other chances either side of Marley Watkins’ well-taken equaliser.

“I’m happy with the header, but I would be even happier if we’d got the three points,” added the 6ft 2in central defender, who scored a dramatic late winner in the derby victory over Leeds United.

“We tried the set-piece a lot in training. Sometimes I scored as well in training and to be fair it was a perfect corner which Aaron delivered.

“I love the emotion of the local derby.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling when you score in such an atmosphere with so many of our fans there.”