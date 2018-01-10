Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have agreed a fee for Norwich City creative midfielder Alex Pritchard.

Town have been linked with a move for the former England Under 21 international all week , with the Terriers now ready to set up a medical and sort personal terms.

While reports are talking of a fee of £12m rising to around £14m, my understanding is the agreement is nearer to £10m with add-ons for the former Tottenham Hotspur man.

If a contract and medical can be sorted quickly enough, the 24-year-old could make his Town debut immediately against West Ham United at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It is suggested the lively Pritchard - who has netted eight goals and created 11 more in 43 appearances for the Canaries - will join David Wagner’s squad on a four-and-a-half year deal, but there is no confirmation at the moment.