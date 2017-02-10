Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town go to Queens Park Rangers with their sights on a third double of the Championship campaign.

David Wagner’s side have already beaten Ipswich Town and Leeds United home and away.

They were 2-1 winners over QPR at the John Smith’s Stadium in a game of three headed goals back in September.

Kasey Palmer put Town in front from Rajiv van La Parra’s 14th-minute delivery.

Wagner’s side continued their dominance in the second half and extended their lead when Elias Kachunga converted Tommy Smith’s cross.

But Idrissa Sylla’s 76th-minute reply meant Town could never rest easy in front of a recorded gate of 20,595.

Town had suffered their first league defeat of the season at Brighton the previous Tuesday but were top of the table after their sixth win in eight games.

“It was a great reaction by the group,” said head coach Wagner, whose side are currently fourth.

“Our one target was to bounce back with the right result.

“This was a huge, massive result for us with a performance that was brilliant, fantastic, great.

“I don’t have enough vocabulary to describe it. I cannot say how happy I am.”

Then-Rangers manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, whose side were 16th, said: “We need to lift ourselves and it is only us who can fix it.

“The group is good and there is no problem for us.

“What we need to do is go back to base number one and work from there.”

Hasselbaink was to lose his job in early November, with Ian Holloway coming in for a second spell at the helm.

He has so far had 14 league games, winning four and drawing two.

His side are 19th and chasing a first victory in five.