Huddersfield Town have been installed as one of the favourites to sign Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri.

The Argentine forward has been a regular tormentor of Town in his time at Hillsborough, scoring five goals in eight appearances against the Terriers ahead of the play-off semi-final meetings.

But Town had the last laugh over Forestieri, whose crucial penalty was saved by on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward, sending the Terriers to Wembley and toward promotion.

And now the bookies think the two could join forces, with Forestieri at 8/1 to join Town this summer.

The 27-year-old is at 1/3 at SkyBet to stay at Wednesday, with a move back to former club Watford priced at 6/1.

Forestieri expressed his desire to end his career at Hillsborough in May 2016, but refused to play for the Owls at Norwich a month later as Derby County and Newcastle United's interest in the striker grew stronger.

But a new contract signed in January will keep Forestieri at Hillsborough until at least 2020, raising his asking price for any interested teams.

SkyBet are also offering odds on Forestieri joining West Ham (10/1), Newcastle United (16/1) and Burnley (16/1) either on loan or permanently this window.