Huddersfield Town have announced another pre-season friendly ahead of their inaugural Premier League campaign – this time in Germany.

David Wagner's men will face 2. Bundesliga side SV Sandhausen at the German club’s BWT Stadium on Tuesday July 18 (kick-off 6pm local time).

Managed by Kenan Kocak, SV Sandhausen finished 10th in the second tier of German football last season.

After being promoted to 2. Bundesliga for the first time in the club’s history in the 2012, Kocak guided his side to its highest ever finish in German football during the 2016/17 campaign.

It is the club's sixth confirmed friendly and comes after the away trips to Accrington Stanley (Wednesday, July 12) and Bury (Sunday, July 16).

After the trip to Germany it's back to England and a trip to Oakwell to face Barnsley on Saturday, July 22 (3pm kick-off)

The club will then embark on an Austrian training camp between July 29 - August 5 where they will face VFB Stuttgart (Tuesday, August 1) and Torino (Friday, August 4) ahead of the Premier League kick-off away to Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 12.