Huddersfield Town have released criteria for away ticket priority ahead of their inaugural Premier League campaign.

Demand for away day trips are likely to be at an all-time high as the club experience Premier League football for the very first time in their history.

And after discussions with the ‘All Together Town’ fans panel, the emphasis is very much on striking a balance between loyalty and accessibility for as many supporters as possible.

Therefore the club have implemented tiered and ballot systems ahead of the 2017/18 campaign with an emphasis placed on supporters who have followed the club throughout Dean Hoyle's tenure as chairman.

Season cards also play a key role as do those fans who have followed Town away by joining the ‘Terriers on Tour’ scheme in 2016/17 while Blue White Foundation members and Patrons are also considered.

The ballot will be used to allow different supporters to apply for away tickets with exact details to be released by the club in due course.

Full details of the tier away tickets criteria - all categories entitle the purchaser to ONE ticket per person except for the Ballot and Disabled Supporters who qualify for a carer ticket if they fulfil the advertised criteria.

PRIORITY 1

All supporters who were Super Priority in 2016/17* and have ALSO had a Season Card for 10 years or have been displaced from their seat this season for the installation of the new gantry.

Super Priority fans had a Season Card and either a Terriers on Tour Membership, Blue & White Foundation Membership (having joined before 13 July 2017) or Patrons Membership (having joined before 13 July 2017).

PRIORITY 2

All supporters who were Super Priority in 2016/17* and have ALSO held a Season Card for the last three seasons (i.e. 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18).

PRIORITY 3

All supporters who have held a Season Card for the last three seasons (i.e. 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18).

PRIORITY 4

All supporters who have held a Season Card for the last two seasons (i.e. 2016/17 and 2017/18).

PRIORITY 5

Season Card holders for 2017/18.

BALLOT

10% of each away allocation will be available via open ballot to supporters, who must have a previous booking history with HTAFC. Full details of the balloting process will follow; supporters will be able to apply for two tickets.