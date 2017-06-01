Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have announced their first pre-season friendlies.

Missing Town already? Well here’s your chance to get a July fix.

Town’s Under 23s will play at Vanarama National North side Curzon Ashton on Saturday, July 22.

It’s a 3pm kick-off at the Thameside Stadium and admission is £6 for adults and £3 for concessions.

Frankie Bunn’s charges then go to Stalybridge Celtic on Tuesday, July 25 for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Prices are £7 adults and £4 concessions (Over 65s, 16-17, students 18-21 with valid ID).

It’s free for accompanied Under 16s, £1 for unaccompanied Under 16s.