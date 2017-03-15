Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle has spoken for the first time about the club's 2017/18 Season Card plans, confirming a date for when they will go on sale.

The owner announced the club will start selling next year's season tickets from Thursday, April 6 with further details, including prices, to be released before that date.

“We’ve thought long and hard about how we should price Season Cards for the upcoming 2017/18 campaign, having several meetings at Board level,” chairman Dean Hoyle said.

“Obviously, it’s one of the most important decisions we must make at the Club every season.

“We are now able to confirm that Season Cards will go on sale on the morning of Thursday 6 April 2017; the morning after we play Norwich City at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“We’re expecting unprecedented demand for Season Cards next season after the extraordinary season we’ve all enjoyed this season".

This season has seen record attendances at the John Smith's Stadium, thanks in no small part to Hoyle's pledge of affordable football for all by offering a cut-price Season Card deal for the campaign with the price of £179 (£7.90 per match) meaning 15,000 supporters took up the offer.

“We were absolutely delighted to reach 15,000 holders for the current season, but I think we’ll blow those numbers away after the shift up in gear the Club has experienced this term," Hoyle added.

“There’s never been a better time to come and watch Huddersfield Town, as is illustrated by the average gate of 20,000+.

“We’ll release full information on Season Cards well before the first day of sales on April 6 and I’m sure Town fans will be very happy with the options.”