Huddersfield Town will announce details of the next ‘Pedal 4 Pounds’ at PPG Canalside on Tuesday.

It’s an open event, with details of the eighth fundraising bike ride to be given out from 7pm.

It is in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Town Academy and a presentation detailing the 2017 ride will be made by club commercial dirctor Sean Jarvis.

Also speaking will be Academy manager Steve Weaver and Paul Gowland, who is from the YAA.

“We want to get the message out loud and clear about another special Pedal 4 Pounds ride, so everyone is welcome to come down and make a night of it on Tuesday,” said Town Ambassador Andy Booth.

“All the Pedal 4 Pounds held so far have been fantastic events, with incredible amounts of money being raised, and we want to make this latest one – the eighth of our rides – even more successful if we can.

“The starting point is Tuesday down at PPG Canalside, and we want to welcome everyone to come down, whether they have taken part before, want to take part now or simply want to hear what it’s all about.

“The bar will be open, food will be available and, of course, we hope everyone will be delighted with what we’ve got planned for the ride.”

Route details, time and everything in between will be discussed at the event.

The Pedal 4 Pounds ride has been instrumental in raising funds for the ‘Keep It Up Campaign’, the club’s fundraising partnership between the Academy and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.