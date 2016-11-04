Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have new dates for their home Championship matches against Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United.

Sky have selected the Brighton game, originally set for Tuesday, January 31, for live coverage.

As a result, it will now take place on Thursday, February 2 (7.45pm).

Because of that, Town have pushed back the big Leeds derby by 24 hours to Sunday, February 5 with a 12.30pm kick-off.

The clash with Brighton, currently third in the table, will be third-placed Town’s fourth live Sky game.

The 1-0 home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday was broadcast live.

And Sky are also showing the home game against Wigan Athletic on Monday, November 28 and the away match at Norwich City on Friday, December 16.