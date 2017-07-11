Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have announced ticket prices for their pre-season friendly clashes against VfB Stuttgart and Torino to be held during their Austrian training camp.

David Wagner's men will face 2. Bundesliga Champions VfB Stuttgart in Schwaz on Tuesday, August 1 at the Sportzentrum Schwaz, 50 minutes west of the team’s training base in Kirchberg.

The game will kick-off at 6pm local time with fans able to pay on the day with prices of €12 for adults, €8 for students & over-60s and Under-14s going free.

Town then face Serie A side Torino in the Stadion Jenbach, 45 minutes west of Kirchberg, on Friday, August 4 (4pm kick-off local time).

Adults are priced at €10, Students and Over-60s €6 and Under 14s free.

Today's news comes as part of a busy pre-season schedule which begins with an away clash at Accrington Stanley tomorrow evening before trips to Bury and Barnsley sandwich an encounter with 2. Bundesliga side SV Sandhausen in Germany.