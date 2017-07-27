Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have announced ticket details for the club's first-ever Premier League encounter with demand expected to be high.

David Wagner's men travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 12 for the club's first top-flight appearance in 45 years.

The club have been given an allocation of 2,887 tickets for the 3pm kick-off with tickets priced at £30 for adults, £20 for Over-65s and Under-21s/Full-time students (with valid ID) and £16 for Under-18s.

There are also a number of seats with a restricted view priced at the following prices: £28 Adults, £19 for Over-65s and Under-21s/Full-time students (with valid ID) and £15 for Under-18s.

Priority 1 Wheelchair and Ambulant Disabled Supporters can purchase tickets from the Ticket Office from 9.30am on Tuesday August 1, either via telephone on 01484 484123 or email to sue.farrell@htafc.com including ‘Crystal Palace Disabled’ in the subject line.

All other tickets sale dates are as follows (in relation to the Priority qualification criteria previously released).

Priority 1

These tickets are on sale both ONLINE and at the TICKET OFFICE from noon on Tuesday August 1.

Priority 2

If you are Priority 2, you can purchase tickets ONLINE and at the TICKET OFFICE from noon on Wednesday August 2.

Priority 3

Tickets are on sale ONLINE and at the TICKET OFFICE from noon on Thursday August 3.

Priority 4

Priority 4 tickets go on sale ONLINE and at the TICKET OFFICE from noon on Friday August 4.

Priority 5

If you are a Priority 5 supporter, you can purchase your tickets ONLINE and at the TICKET OFFICE from 9am on Saturday August 5.

Ballot

The ballot opens for supporters at 6pm on Wednesday August 2 for 24 hours, closing at 6pm on Wednesday August 3.

To apply send an email to away.ticket@htafc.com (please do not use this email address for any other queries).

In the header of the email please include: Palace, Your Full Name, No of Tickets (i.e. 1 or max 2) and a Contact Tel No (on which you must be contactable between 9am and 5pm).

In the body of the email please insert your full address and client reference number.

Successful applicants will be notified by email before 6pm on Friday August 4 and contacted by telephone for payment details.

Travel Club

Town's coaches will depart PPG Canalside at 8am, with seats priced at £24 each.

How To Buy

- Visit the Ticket Office in person; open at the Stadium between 9am and 5pm on weekdays; between 9am and noon on Saturday non-match days or 9am and 5pm on match days

- Phone the Ticket Office on 01484 484123 during the above opening hours; this will cost £1.50 per ticket plus a 50p transaction postage fee

- Online:You can buy your tickets online by clicking here; online booking fees are £1.25 per ticket plus a 50p transaction postage fee.

All tickets booked on or before Wednesday August 9 will be send out by First Class post unless otherwise requested.