Huddersfield Town supporters will get their first glimpse of David Wagner's new-look side at the John Smith's Stadium against Udinese on Wednesday, July 26.

The clash with the Serie A side will be the club's only home friendly ahead of their inaugural Premier League campaign.

The seventh confirmed pre-season friendly, the match will kick-off at 6pm with tickets and prices yet to be confirmed by the club.

Managed by Luigi Delneri, Udinese finished 13th in Serie A with 45 points from 38 games last term – the sides best ever finish since achieving fifth place during the 2012/13 season.

Udinese’s squad features a number of players with international experience including Ghanaian international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, who has over 80 caps for his country.

Prior to last season’s 2016/17 campaign, the 'Zebrette' brought in a number of players from Premier League sides such as Manchester City youngster Seko Fofana and former Watford centre-back Gabriele Angella.