Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have appointed Darren Bryant as finance director following the club's promotion to the Premier League.

The 49-year-old has spent the last eight years as chief financial officer at Card Factory, and has now moved into the newly-created role at Town.

The Durham-born businessman has lived in Yorkshire for 11 years, having been recruited to Card Factory in 2009 by Town chairman Dean Hoyle.

Bryant retired from the business in July 2017, having been awarded Yorkshire Finance Director of the Year twice - in 2010 and 2015.

The 2017/18 Premier League season kicks off in... 0 Days 0 Hours 0 minutes 0 Seconds

On Town's newest director, owner Hoyle said: “Darren played a pivotal role in some of Card Factory’s biggest moments and I know he will be a huge asset to the football club as it enters the big money world of the Premier League for the first time.

“This role is a new, but important, one for the Club. Darren will work with the Board and the existing finance team to help financial planning over the short and long terms.”