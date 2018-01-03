Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Academy have today confirmed two key appointments as part of the recent restructuring.

Leigh Bromby has been named the new Academy Manager, having led the Academy in recent months following the departure of Steve Weaver, while former club captain Mark Hudson has been appointed to the role of Under 23 Coach.

Bromby, 37, joined the Town Academy in the summer of 2014 as an Under 18 Coach, eventually stepping up to lead that age group.

A former Premier League footballer with Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, Bromby will now be responsible for leading Academy strategy in the new-look setup that focuses solely on the Under 23 and Under 18 groups.

Hudson, 35, has worked with the Under 23s and Under 18s during the season alongside his regular role with David Wagner and the first team squad and will now take up a full-time post with the Development Squad under Bromby’s leadership.

Hudson’s work with the first team will be vital moving forward as he aims to bridge the gap between the senior setup and the Under 23 side as a key figure in Town’s new plan for the Academy.

Hudson made well over 100 appearances for the Terriers during three seasons, with 26 coming in the club’s successful 2016/17 promotion campaign.

He made the step into coaching during the summer of 2017 and is currently studying for his UEFA A License, which he hopes to complete this season.

Town’s chief executive Julian Winter commented: “We’re delighted to be able to confirm these two important appointments within the new-look Academy.

“Leigh has shown excellent leadership skills in an important and challenging period for the Academy and fully deserves this opportunity.

“He has great ideas on how the Academy can improve and meet the challenges that the First Team’s progression presents in terms of producing Premier League-level talent.

“Mark is another key appointment in his new role with the Under 23s.

“Leigh and I both agree that his intimate knowledge of the first-team setup is vital for preparing the players in that age group to make the step up, both into the training group and hopefully into David Wagner’s side.

“Mark is very enthusiastic about his new chapter as a coach and I know he will be a superb asset to the Academy.”