Tareiq Holmes-Dennis insists Huddersfield Town do not a problem when playing SkyBet Championship opposition at the wrong end of the table.
Saturday's 2-0 away defeat at league strugglers Nottingham Forest came days after David Wagner's side blew away fellow play-off hopefuls Norwich City at the John Smith's Stadium.
And the City Ground loss followed a familiar pattern of defeats against other league strugglers Wigan Athletic, Bristol City and Burton Albion during this season.
But the 21-year-old was quick to refute suggestions Town's approach to these games had anything to do with the eventual performance against those bottom of the league sides.
“No, we approach every game the same and it's up to us to perform how we know we can,” insisted Tareiq Holmes-Dennis.
“Sometimes we might not reach the level that we should but it's up to us to try to achieve it and we never treat teams differently.”
Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton sprung a surprise on Huddersfield Town by setting his side up in a 3-5-2 formation with both Holmes-Dennis and Tommy Smith besieged by Forest's wing play in the opening 45 minutes.
Holmes-Dennis was substituted at the interval along with Rajiv van La Parra as David Wagner attempt to counter Forest's threat by duplicating their formation.
Having made his first start since the 5-1 FA Cup replay defeat away to Manchester City on March 1, the player was disappointed but philosophical about the decision.
“It's disappointing but it's whatever is best for the team is all that matters,” Holmes-Dennis said.
“We weren't surprised at their intensity but we just weren't at it in the first half.
“They pressed well but once we changed it tactically we were starting to get a foothold in the game.
“Conceding the second goal was a big blow – it will always impact the team when you are starting to do well.
“Hopefully I will get another chance – I've just got to keep working but at the end of the day it's whatever is best for the team.”